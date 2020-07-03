Modi meets brave soldiers involved in Galwan Valley clash: See pics

‘All of you gave befitting reply’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who visited the soldiers in Ladakh's Limu, said the soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India's territory.

Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength.

Days of "expansionism" are over

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies. The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace. "Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," he told the defence and central armed police force personnel at Nimu near Leh.

Extraordinary courage shown by brave sons of the country is the epitome of valour

Modi remembered the personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clash, saying those who were martyred belong to all parts of India and epitomise our land's ethos of bravery. "The extraordinary courage shown by the brave sons of the country is the epitome of valour," he said. He said the "courage shown by you and your friends has sent a message to the world about India'' strenght.