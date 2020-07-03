Modi meets brave soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash: See pics

  • search
    New Delhi, July 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers who were injured in Galwan Valley Clash of June 15 and delivered a message to the soldiers.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

    Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister earlier in the day said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message about the strength of India.

    ‘All of you gave befitting reply’: PM Modi

    The Prime Minister, who visited the soldiers in Ladakh's Limu, said the soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India's territory.

    ‘Your bravery will be source of inspiration’

    Modi interacted with the soldiers injured in the Galwan faceoff last month. He told them that their bravery will be a "source of inspiration for times to come" and added that 130 crore Indians are proud of them

    India’s enemies have seen your fire and fury

    Modi said,"India's enemies have seen your fire and fury. Those who are weak can never initiate peace. Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; the whole country is proud of you."

    Days of

    Days of "expansionism" are over

    Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies. The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace. "Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," he told the defence and central armed police force personnel at Nimu near Leh.

    Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength

    Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength.

    Extraordinary courage shown by brave sons of the country is the epitome of valour

    Modi remembered the personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clash, saying those who were martyred belong to all parts of India and epitomise our land's ethos of bravery. "The extraordinary courage shown by the brave sons of the country is the epitome of valour," he said. He said the "courage shown by you and your friends has sent a message to the world about India'' strenght.

    PM pays tribute to brave soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to the martyrs at a memorial, during his visit to a forward location in Nimu in Ladakh

    Modi in Ladakh, accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief

    Modi being briefed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (L) in Leh, Friday, July 3, 2020. PM Modi interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

