Modi meets brave soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash: See pics

The Prime Minister, who visited the soldiers in Ladakh's Limu, said the soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India's territory.

Modi interacted with the soldiers injured in the Galwan faceoff last month. He told them that their bravery will be a "source of inspiration for times to come" and added that 130 crore Indians are proud of them

Modi said,"India's enemies have seen your fire and fury. Those who are weak can never initiate peace. Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; the whole country is proud of you."

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies. The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace. "Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," he told the defence and central armed police force personnel at Nimu near Leh.

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength.

Modi remembered the personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clash, saying those who were martyred belong to all parts of India and epitomise our land's ethos of bravery. "The extraordinary courage shown by the brave sons of the country is the epitome of valour," he said. He said the "courage shown by you and your friends has sent a message to the world about India'' strenght.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to the martyrs at a memorial, during his visit to a forward location in Nimu in Ladakh

Modi in Ladakh, accompanied by CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief

Modi being briefed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (L) in Leh, Friday, July 3, 2020. PM Modi interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).