  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi-Mamata poster war in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 1: Poster wars erupted in West Bengal's Durgapur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit on Saturday. The BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee's posters were deliberately put in front of Modi's posters near the venue where the Prime Minister is set to hold a meeting.

    Mamata's posters were put in such a way so as to cover PM Modi's poster.

    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter
    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter

    "Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked," BJP's Rahul Sinha told ANI.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal's Durgapur on Saturday to launch a nearly 300-km-long electrified section of the railways. He will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh third line, a statement from his office said.

    [Opposition rally will sound the death knell for BJP: Mamata]

    The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the railway electrification of the 294-km-long Andal-Sainthia-Pakur-Malda and the Khana-Sainthia sections. The electrification of this section will enable ease of transportation of coal, stone chips and ballast to North and Northeast India in a seamless manner, the statement said.

    Read more about:

    west bengal narendra modi mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 1:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue