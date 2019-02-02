Modi-Mamata poster war in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Feb 1: Poster wars erupted in West Bengal's Durgapur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit on Saturday. The BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee's posters were deliberately put in front of Modi's posters near the venue where the Prime Minister is set to hold a meeting.

Mamata's posters were put in such a way so as to cover PM Modi's poster.

"Just 50-70 metres away from the meeting venue of PM Modi in Durgapur, WB CM Mamata Banerjee's posters are being put above PM's banners. This is proof there is no democracy in West Bengal. When one of our workers protested against such activities he was attacked," BJP's Rahul Sinha told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal's Durgapur on Saturday to launch a nearly 300-km-long electrified section of the railways. He will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh third line, a statement from his office said.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the railway electrification of the 294-km-long Andal-Sainthia-Pakur-Malda and the Khana-Sainthia sections. The electrification of this section will enable ease of transportation of coal, stone chips and ballast to North and Northeast India in a seamless manner, the statement said.