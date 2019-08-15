  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi makes a fresh pitch for one nation one poll

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fresh pitch for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, saying the concept of 'one nation, one election' is imperative to make the country great.

    During his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, he said today, India is talking about simultaneous polls which is a good thing.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi

    Last August, the Law Commission had recommended holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to save public money.

    Chief of Defence Staff: Why it would be a game changer?

    The draft, submitted to the Law Ministry, however, cautioned that "holding simultaneous elections is not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution".

    The Centre has been toying with the idea for quite some time now.

    Addressing a Niti Aayog meeting here in June, Modi had called for widespread debate and consultations on simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, keeping in view various aspects such as the resulting financial savings and consequent better utilisation of resources.

    The government think-tank, NITI Aayog, had last year suggested synchronised two-phase Lok Sabha and assembly polls from 2024 to ensure minimum campaign-mode disruption to governance.

    If Article 370 was so important, why temporary? PM Modi tears into congress in I-Day speech

    In June, soon after returning to power, Modi had met leaders of various political parties having representation in Parliament to explore possibilities of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together.

    A committee will be set up by the government to further explore the issue.

    {document1}

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi one nation one poll assembly polls new delhi independence day

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue