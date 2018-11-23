Modi likens Kartarpur Sahib Corridor developments to fall of Berlin Wall

New Delhi, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said both India and Pakistan agreeing to open border for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib can bring people of both the countries closer.

The Pakistan government on Friday agreed to open its border to facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, a Sikh place or worship where Guru Nanak spent his last 18 years. This comes a day after India announced that it will start construction of the Kartarpur corridor up to the international border.

"Kisne socha that ki Berlin ki deewar gir sakti hai,shayad Guru Nanak Dev Ji ke aashirwad se, Kartarpur ka corridor sirf corrdior nahi, Jan Jan ko jodne ka bahut bada karan ban sakta hai (Who had thought that Berlin Wall could fall. With Guru Nanak's blessings, Kartarpur corridor can become means to bring people closer," Modi said at Guruparb Kirtan Darbar at SAD President Sukhbir Badal's residence in Delhi.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says on #KartarpurCorridor, "kisne socha that ki Berlin ki deewar gir sakti hai. Shayad Guru Nanak Dev Ji ke aashirwad se, Kartarpur ka corridor sirf corrdior nahi, jan jan ko jodne ka bahut bada karan ban sakta hai" pic.twitter.com/D2WCrD8qNM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

The Berlin Wall was a guarded concrete barrier that physically and ideologically divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989. Constructed by the German Democratic Republic (GDR, East Germany), starting on 13 August 1961, the Wall cut off (by land) West Berlin from virtually all of surrounding East Germany and East Berlin until government officials opened it in November 1989. Its demolition officially began on 13 June 1990 and finished in 1992.