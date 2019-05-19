  • search
    Modi likely to form government again: Republic TV- CVoter exit poll

    New Delhi, May 19: National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to secure 287 seats - a majority - in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to the Republic- CVoter Exit Poll.

    The CVoter exit poll further predicts that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led by Congress is projected to clinch only 128 seats - 69 seats more as compared to the UPA's seat-share in 2104 which was 59.

    The remaining non-NDA and non-UPA parties or 'Others' are projected to win 127 seats, out of which in the electorally critical state of Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party 'Mahagathbandhan' has been projected to win 40 seats in the state.

    In 2014, the NDA had won a sweeping 336 seat share, with BJP alone winning 282 seats on its own.

