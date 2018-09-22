Modi promises to inaugurate Talcher Fertiliser Plant after 36 months

Talcher, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after laying the foundation stone of Talcher Fertiliser Plant assured people of Odisha that the construction of fertiliser plant will be completed in 36 months and he would come again to inaugurate.

PM Modi said, "When BJP govt came to power in the centre, the work on fertiliser plants picked up speed. I ensure you that the construction of Talcher Fertiliser Plant will be completed in 36 months and I'll again come here to inaugurate it."

Taking a dig at UPA government, Modi said, "Previous government decided to start Tacher project but only on papers. They did not have any intention to work for the people."

"I had urged CM Naveen Babu that Odisha will be left behind in cleanliness. But today, when I have come here, I again urge Naveen Babu to give priority to cleanliness in Odisha for the health of the people here.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Talcher Fertiliser Plant in Talcher. The coal gasification-based fertilizer plant which will be first of its kind in India.

In 2014, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Shri Ananth Kumar had said that he expected the fertilizer plant at Talcher, Odisha will again be re-opened by the Prime Minister by 2019 as being proposed.

Jharsuguda airport:

The Prime Minister will go to Jharsuguda, where he will inaugurate the Jharsuguda airport. This airport shall bring western Odisha on the aviation map of India, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with Anganwadi workers upon his arrival in Talcher. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received PM Narendra Modi in Talcher.

