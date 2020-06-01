  • search
    Modi launches video blogging contest for citizens, winner to get Rs 1 Lakh prize money

    New Delhi, June 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a video blogging competition and invited citizens to participate in it during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation on Sunday.

    The 'My Life, My Yoga' contest (also called 'Jeevan Yoga) is a joint effort by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

    It focuses on the transformative impact of Yoga on the lives of individuals and it comes as one of the activities related to the observation of the sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY) coming up on June 21, an official statement said.

      The contest has gone live on the social media handles of the Ministry of AYUSH on Sunday.

      The observation of IDY in the past years has been marked by thousands of harmonious mass demonstrations of Yoga in public places.

      "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice Yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

