'Made in Amethi' AK-203s will be of great help to our forces, says Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amethi, Mar 03: Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of an ordnance factory unit in Amethi - the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi - in Uttar Pradesh. This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014.

While addressing a rally Modi said,''I remember when I came here with Atalji in 1998. It was raining that day also and since have been visiting the city. After becoming PM I have the opportunity to meet you all again.''

''Sab ka saath and sab ka vikas is our mantra. Those who voted for us and who did not, everyone belongs to us. After 5 years, I humbly say that Smriti Irani was a new face to the people in Amethi, but your love has made us popular and helped Smriti Irani to develop Amethi on a large scale'', Modi said.

''Amethi will be known through the new scheme now. Ak-203-- Kalahsnikov rifles will be manufactured in Amethi, it will Russia and India's joint venture. Joint venture has been possible only because of the efforts of President Putin, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman,'' he further said.

He also said,''the rifles made here will be exported to other countries also. It will create job opportunities and also strengthen the economy and country.''

The prime minster said,''Forces and their needs were neglected. The factory in Amethi will strengthen the country's defence and safety. Lack of modern rifles, lack of jobs have been major hindrances for Forces and also the youth.''

''Between 2009 to 2014 -- bullet proof jackets were not purchased for our jawans. But our government took the initiative. 2,30,000 bullet proof jackets for the forces have been bought only by our government,'' Modi said in Amethi.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Modi said,''They sat on Rafale for years. We are trying to bring in the jets and some people are trying to object to the purchase. Supreme Court too is supporting the government's decision on the Rafale deal.''

He also talked about new scheme for farmers which will benefit 12 lakh farmers.

Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Amethi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Congress had done nothing for the region.

"Those who should have been concerned about Amethi did not do anything. With efforts of PM Modi, now AK-203 modern rifles will be made at Korwa, Amethi. This is the fruit of the Prime Minister's efforts since the last one year," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Amethi said,''When 7,50,000 AK-203 rifles made here will be in the hands of our jawans, the condition of the enemies will be the same as it was after AirStrikes and SurgicalStrike.''