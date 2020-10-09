Modi launches Jan Andolan campaign on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign on Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

In a tweet, Modi appealed to people to unite to fight Corona. He urged the people to always remember to wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing by maintaining 'Do Gaz Ki Doori.'

He said, together, we will succeed and win against COVID-19. The Prime Minister said, India's COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors.

He said, our collective efforts have helped save many lives. Mr Modi said, we have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last Mann Ki baat progrmme reminded people to always wear a mask and not to venture out without a face shield.

Coronavirus: Nagaland govt issues COVID-19 guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

A Concerted Action Plan will also be implemented by Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories with Region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts.

Proper dissemination of precautionary measures on all media platforms throughout the country will be put out. Informing about the campaign Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable messages, so that they can reach every citizen.

President Ram Nath Kovind has urged fellow citizens to unite in the fight against COVID-19. He appealed to wear a mask, wash hands and practice social distancing.

Big twist in TRP fraud | Top media channels under the lens | Oneindia News

Mr. Kovind said the nation stands united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination and discipline. He added that together we will fight, we will win.

Olympian Milkha Singh has also appealed to people to follow the social distancing and other norms to fight Covid 19.