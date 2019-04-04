‘Modi ji ki Sena' row: Now, minister Naqvi uses the controversial phrase

New Delhi, Apr 4: Amid raging controversy over Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki Sena' remark, Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was caught on camera making a similar comment, said reports.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred a hornet's nest referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena' at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The chief minister was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh when he made the controversial remark.

At an election rally in Rampur on Wednesday, the footage of which has gone viral on social and electronic media, Naqvi said, "Our missiles, our defence personnel annihilated the terrorists after storming their bastions. This is not an ordinary feat."

"'Ab dikkat yeh hui ki Congress party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party sab chilaanelage ki bhai yeh jo Modi ji ne ghus ghus kar, Modiji ki sena ne ghus ghus kar keaatankwaadiyo ko tabaah kiyaa uskaa saboot to dikhaa do' (But the problem is that the Congress, SP, BSP started demanding proof of the attack carried out by 'Modiji ki sena')," he added.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Yogi and asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to file a reply by April 5.

"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress would feed 'biryani' to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath said at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

When contacted by PTI on Thursday evening, Naqvi maintained that he had not said it in as many words. "I might have said 'meri sena, aapki sena, har aadmi ki sena' (my Army, your army, everyone's Army)," he told PTI over phone.

The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns. The fresh advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material.

