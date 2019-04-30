  • search
    ‘Modi Ji burning files won’t save you’, says Rahul Gandhi after fire at Delhi's Shastri Bhawan

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a fire broke out at Shastri Bhawan, a government building in national capital this afternoon.

    'Modi Ji burning files won't save you', says Rahul Gandhi after fire at Delhi's Shastri Bhawan

    Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,''Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming.''

    Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan, which is very close to the Raisina Hill and houses offices of some important ministries, on Tuesday. As per latest reports, the fire has been doused now.

    As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Shastri Bhawan is located in area close to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and PMO, Even Parliament is not far from there.

    There are no reports of any injuries or causalities as of now.

    In February, a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries. The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, RK Goel, after the arrest, told police that the building plan for the establishment was not approved by the municipal corporation and that he was using the basement to run a banquet hall. RK Goel was nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on February 17, after he arrived in Delhi from Qatar.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 19:19 [IST]
