Modi is trying to play dirty politics over Alwar gangrape case, says Mayawati

    Lucknow, May 13: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'show of fake love' to the Dalits will not benefit him and alleges that the PM is 'least concerned' about their atrocities.

    Calling his love for Dalits 'fake', Mayawati said,"PM want to attract Dalit votes so he is showing fake love for Dalits in his rallies. Dalits have not forgotten Shabbirpur incidnent of Saharanpur. Dalits have not forgotten Rohit vemula and Una incidents."

    BSP President Mayawati
    BSP President Mayawati. PTI Photo

    Addressing a press conference, BSP chief Mayawati made a personal attack on Prime Minister Modi.

    PM Modi, Mayawati indulge in war of words over Alwar gang rape

    Hitting out at PM over Alwar rape case, Mayawati said, "Narendra Modi was silent on Alwar gangrape case. He's trying to play dirty politics over it so that in the elections his party can be benefited. It is extremely shamefully. How can he respect others' sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains?

    She further added that BJP women politicians fear Modi meeting their husbands. "Married women in the party fear Modi will separate them just like he has left his wife," she said.

    PM Modi during his rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday had accused Mayawati of "shedding crocodile tears" over the incident.

