    Modi is touring country and spreading misinformation about Congress, says AK Antony

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring the country and spreading misinformation by saying that Congress compromised security over Rafale deal.

    While addressing media, Antony said that he salutes Army, Air Force & CRPF jawans for the courage they have shown and also salute Wing Commander Abhinandan for his patriotism.

    ''I congratulate and salute our armed forces for their patriotism, courage and sacrifice. Especially, in last few days, our armed forces are undergoing lot of challenges from across the border but they're facing all these challenges with their might and courage. I also salute Wing Commander Abhinandan for his patriotism. At this crucial hour all of us must show solidarity,'' he said.

    ''From last few days none other than the Prime Minister is touring the country & spreading misinformation by saying that Congress compromised security over Rafael deal,'' Senior Congress leader and Former Defence Minister said.

    '' My answer to the PM is purely on the basis of the CAG report. 4 years were wasted by NDA govt from 2000-04 to decide whether to procure aircraft through single or multiple vendors, but it was during UPA's tenure that the final tender was decided upon,'' he also said.

    On Feb 14, 44 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
