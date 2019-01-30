'Modi is Ram, compares Rahul to 'Ravana' who sent 'Shurpanakha' like Priyanka': BJP MLA

New Delhi, Jan 30: BJP MLA from Bairiya Surendra Singh, who is known for his controversial statements, has once again a controversial statement on Congress president Rahul Gnadhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This time, he has compared Rahul with Ravana and to Priyanka as the mythological demon's sister "Surpanakha" and PM Modi with lord Ram.

The MLA from Bariya constituency said while talking to reporters, "You all are aware that when war was about to start between Lord Ram and Raavan in which Lanka was won over, Raavan had first sent his sister - Surpanakha. It appears that in this war, Rahul is in the role of Ravana and Modi is playing the role of lord Ram. Rahul who is Raavan, has fielded his sister Surpanakha in the battle- now let us assume that Lanka is won this time also."

Singh did not stop at this and went on to call Congress a sinking ship. Taking a jibe at the party, he said that it is more of a sinking ship which managed a victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh because of SC/ST Act. It was because of this, that it could save a face in the assembly polls, otherwise, it would not win anywhere else, he claimed.