  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Modi is a prisoner of his own lies: Rahul on Verma's sacking

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government on the ouster of Alok Verma. The Congress chief said that Verma's removal showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now 'prisoner of his own lies.'

    Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to twitter, he wrote: "Fear is now rampaging through Mr Modi's mind. He can't sleep. He stole 30,000Cr from the IAF and gave it to Anil Ambani. Sacking the CBI Chief Alok Verma twice in a row, clearly shows that he is now a prisoner of his own lies." He ended his tweet with Satyamev Jayate (The truth will prevail.)

    Verma, who was reinstated in his post by the Supreme Court earlier this week, was shunted out of his amidst reports that he was planning to launch a preliminary inquiry into the Rafale deal, where Modi is being accused of corruption to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.

    Verma has been removed from the high-profile post on the charges of corruption and dereliction of duty making him the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action

    Read more about:

    narendra modi alok verma rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 23:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue