Modi is a prisoner of his own lies: Rahul on Verma's sacking

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 10: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government on the ouster of Alok Verma. The Congress chief said that Verma's removal showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now 'prisoner of his own lies.'

Taking to twitter, he wrote: "Fear is now rampaging through Mr Modi's mind. He can't sleep. He stole 30,000Cr from the IAF and gave it to Anil Ambani. Sacking the CBI Chief Alok Verma twice in a row, clearly shows that he is now a prisoner of his own lies." He ended his tweet with Satyamev Jayate (The truth will prevail.)

Verma, who was reinstated in his post by the Supreme Court earlier this week, was shunted out of his amidst reports that he was planning to launch a preliminary inquiry into the Rafale deal, where Modi is being accused of corruption to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.

Verma has been removed from the high-profile post on the charges of corruption and dereliction of duty making him the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action