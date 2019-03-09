'Modi is our daddy, India’s daddy’, says AIADMK minister KTR Bhalaji

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Tamil Nadu's Minister for Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, while interacting with reporters in the state's Maharajapuram village, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 'the father of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre'.

Speaking to reporters, Milk and Dairy Development Bhalaji said,''When Amma(Jayalalithaa) was alive she was in full control, her decisions were her own. So,it was different but in today's context due to absence of Amma, Modi is our daddy. He is India's daddy. So we have accepted his leadership.''

Bhalaji was responding to a question as to how the AIADMK forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party when the late AIADMK leader, Jayalalithaa, had avoided aligning with the national party in the past.

After much speculation and back-and-forth negotiations, the BJP-AIADMK-PMK had sealed an alliance on 19 February, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.