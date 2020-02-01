  • search
    Modi is my PM, won’t tolerate Pakistan meddling in Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi election is an internal matter of India and no interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, would be tolerated.

    Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain, the CM said no matter how hard Pakistan tried, it could not attack the unity of the country.

    "Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 7:34 [IST]
