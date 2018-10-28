Bengaluru, Oct 28: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that Modi is like a "scorpion sitting on a Shivaling" for the RSS.

Speaking to a packed audience at Bengaluru Literature Festival, on his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister" on Sunday, Tharoor said, "There's an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can't remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either.''

The Congress MP said Modi's centralised government has undermined India's key institutions that were built over a period of last 70 years. Tharoor cited several examples, from "demonetisation disaster" undermining Reserve Bank of India to Rafale scam and foreign policy decisions taken without any discussion in the Cabinet.