Modi is chaos: Sibal returns Arun Jaitley barb

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 12: A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos", senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday hit back saying "Modi is chaos".

Jaitley, in a blog, had said Monday the 'Mahagathbandhan' is a self-destructive 'coalition of rivals' and the choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos".

Hitting back at Jaitley, Sibal tweeted: "A Minister on possible outcome of 2019: It's Modi or chaos. Forgetting that Modi is chaos."

"Most Obsessive Divisive Individual," Sibal wrote in his tweet in an apparent reference to Modi.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will be seeking a second term as 900 million people are expected to vote in the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Several non-BJP parties have joined hands to form a grand coalition 'Mahagathbandhan' to take on Narendra Modi-led NDA in the forthcoming elections.

