  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi is chaos: Sibal returns Arun Jaitley barb

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos", senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday hit back saying "Modi is chaos".

    Kapil Sibal

    Jaitley, in a blog, had said Monday the 'Mahagathbandhan' is a self-destructive 'coalition of rivals' and the choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos".

    Hitting back at Jaitley, Sibal tweeted: "A Minister on possible outcome of 2019: It's Modi or chaos. Forgetting that Modi is chaos."

    Also Read Modi or chaos: Choice is yours says Jaitley

    "Most Obsessive Divisive Individual," Sibal wrote in his tweet in an apparent reference to Modi.

    The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will be seeking a second term as 900 million people are expected to vote in the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

    Several non-BJP parties have joined hands to form a grand coalition 'Mahagathbandhan' to take on Narendra Modi-led NDA in the forthcoming elections.

    PTI

    More arun jaitley NewsView All

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley kapil sibal lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue