Modi invokes death of DD camerman, urges people to teach Congress lesson for shielding Urban Naxals

By
    Jagdalpur, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the death of cameraman from DD News, Achutyanand Sahu, who was killed by Maoists and urged people to teach Congress a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections for their doublespeak on Maoists issue.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressign election rally in Jagdalpur. Courtesy: ANI news
    PM Modi while addressing a an election rally in Jagdalpur raised the issue of 'Urban Naxals'. He said, "I urge the people of Bastar to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress leaders, who on one hand try to shield the urban Maoists, and in Chhattisgarh, they speak about freeing the state from Maoists."

    "A brave and innocent cameraman from DD, Achutyanand Sahu was killed by Maoists. Recently our valiant jawans were also martyred in encounter with Maoists, and for Congress party these Maoists are revolutionaries? What sort of vocabulary is this," he said.

    Also, PM alleged that the Congress makes fun of adivasis and their culture. In a bid to strike called with adivasi voters, he said, "I don't know why Congress makes fun of adivasis. Once I had gone for a rally to the Northeast of our country and there had worn a traditional adivasi headgear but Congress leaders made fun of that hat, it was an insult of adivasi culture."

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
