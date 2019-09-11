  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi invokes 9/11, points at roots of terror' in Pakistan

    By PTI
    |

    Mathura (UP), Sep 11: Invoking the 9/11 attack on America this day 18 year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the roots of terrorism are being nourished in India’s neighbourhood and asserted that New Delhi is fully competent to meet the challenge.

    Modi invokes 9/11, points at roots of terror in Pakistan

    "Today terrorism has become an ideology which has transgressed every border. It is a global problem and has become a global threat, whose strong roots are getting nourished in our neighbourhood," Modi said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

    He said the entire world needs to take a pledge against this ideology, against those who are taking it forward and those giving shelter and training to terrorists. "There is need for strong action," he said.

    For some, words 'Om' and 'Cow' symbolise 16th Century: Modi

    "India is fully competent to face the challenge. We have shown this and will also show it in future." He was addressing a gathering here after the launch of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock.

    Modi said his government’s effort to strengthen anti-terror laws is a step forward in this direction.

    Remembering the 9/11 attack, he said, “September 11 is also a special day for another reason, as it was on this day a century back when Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address in Chicago.”

    "Through that speech, the entire world thoroughly understood the culture and tradition of India. But it is unfortunate that on that very September 11, the 9/11 terrorist attack took place in the US, and it shook the entire world." He said people need to unite whether the problem is sickness, pollution or terror.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi 911 attack pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue