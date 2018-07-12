Agriculture, dairy sector can't be imagined without contribution of women: PM

New Delhi, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through video-conferencing at 9:30 am.

During the interaction, Modi said,''Today you take any sector, you will see women working in large numbers. The country's agriculture sector and dairy sector can't be imagined without contribution of women.''

''In 22 districts of Chhattisgarh, 122 'Bihan Bazaar' outlets have been set up. Over 200 varieties of products manufactured by Self Help Groups are being sold at these outlet,'' Modi said during interaction with women associated with Self Help Groups.

''As part of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, special focus is being accorded to skill development among youths. Young people are being trained to be self-reliant so that they can live according to their will,'' he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said,''PM Modi is addressing women self help groups via video conferencing. We had organized screening in Bhawanipur area but we were stopped by some people. TMC workers are behind this,they don't want this program to be screened.''

The interaction between PM Modi and the members of SHGs, will help Modi to understand and know about the kinds of activities being undertaken by them and how it has had an impact upon their lives.

The groups, which will take part in the interaction, are under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

The interaction with members of the SHGs will be telecast live on Doordarshan and NIC webcast.

Modi had on Wednesday tweeted,''At 9:30 am on 12th July, I will interact with those associated with women Self Help Groups across India. It would be wonderful to hear their experiences, especially how they are driving a positive change at the grassroots level. Watch it live on the NM App or on @DDNewsLive.''

Some of the selected beneficiaries are working on anti-alcohol movement, maize value chain and marketing from Bihar, brick making unit from Chhattisgarh, business correspondent Sakhi and tamarind value chain and marketing and one beneficiary from Jharkhand.