Modi inaugurates submarine Optical Fibre Cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 10: PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair via video conferencing.

The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

Addressing via video conference, Modi said,''Completing the work of laying 2,300 km long cable undersea before the scheduled time is praiseworthy. Deep-sea surveys, maintaining cable quality and laying cable using special ships is not easy.''

Ahead of submarine OFC launch, PM Modi says its a 'special day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands’

Ahead of the launch, PM Modi had tweeted to say it's a very special day for the residents of the islands. He also said that the OFC will provide "high-speed broadband connectivity and a big boost for the local economy".

On Sunday, while interacting with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the PM said that internet connectivity in the islands will go through a sea change after the launch of the facility. It is expected to deliver faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services at par with other parts of the country.

Foundation stone for this project was laid by the Prime Minister on 30th December 2018 at Port Blair.

Provision of reliable, robust, and high-speed telecom and Broadband facilities in these Islands will be a landmark achievement from the viewpoint of islanders as well as for strategic and governance reasons.

Due to satellite linkage there is only a fixed bandwidth of 3.2 GBPS available in the islands which will be hiked by more than 100 times. A 400 GBPS bandwidth would now be available initially with the commencement of the project