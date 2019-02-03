  • search
    Modi to inaugurate BJP's campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) National campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' for upcoming Lok Sabha elections here at Hotel Ashok in Chanakyapuri, on Sunday, said the party national media chief Anil Baluni.

    The programme will be attended by BJP president Amit Shah, and Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Resolution Committee Rajnath Singh among others. The campaign is being launched with the belief that it will prove to be one of the biggest and innovative cooperative effort of any party to formulate the future of India by preparing the agenda for the next five years.

    [PM inaugurates University of Ladakh, various development projects in Leh]

    This campaign will try to reach the masses through various mediums. "Since last five years, we (BJP) have been very encouraging for the overall development of the country. In order to improve Indias economy, we have also succeeded in bringing unprecedented change by providing better standards of living to millions of people," said the official statement from the party.

    The Prime Minister on Saturday addressed rallies in West Bengal's Thakurnagar and Durgapur and said that the meaning of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is evident in this (interim budget 2019). "It has something for every section of society," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
