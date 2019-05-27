Modi in Varanasi LIVE: Why is BJP called Hindi heartland party, asks Modi

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the voters for reposing faith in him. He will now offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. After reaching Varanasi, Modi will travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city.

Modi will later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.

Modi, during his speech earlier today said BJP’s vote percentage is increasing, be it Ladakh, Kashmir Valley or Kerala but the political pundits still call us a Hindi heartland party. He said all government institutions , be it a government school or hospital, belong to the citizens, says it is our duty to improve them. PM Modi thanks the workers for their hard work and contribution at the end of his speech, thanks Varanasi voters and the whole of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi says BJP’s vote percentage is increasing, be it Ladakh, Kashmir Valley or Kerala but the political pundits still call us a Hindi heartland party. Says all government institutions , be it a government school or hospital, belong to the citizens, says it is our duty to improve them. PM says he is proud of the country’s ancient heritage. We have tried to move forward, give equal importance to both our great heritage and modern vision. Says, we need to respect our culture and think of the future. We in BJP have faced two challenges, says Modi. Our workers have been killed for their ideology, says Modi, gives examples of Tripura, West Bengal and J-K. Adds, political untouchability is increasing by the day. He said that political detractors created perception about the BJP that it is untouchable. It is shameful and anti-democratic. Says BJP is the only party that follows and cares for democracy. Politics is about perception, says PM Modi .An attempt was made to create false perception. But transparency and hard work trumps those who try to create bad perception and India has proved this. So, there is no alternative to transparency and hard work for us because that is how the nation will move forward.: PM Modi. We have to ensure a spirit of positivity prevails across the society, says Modi. Congratulating party workers for BJP win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said chemistry managed to defeat math in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "All of you had ordered me that I can't set foot in Varanasi for a month. The nation might have elected me as the PM but for you, I am a worker. For me, your order was the priority," says Modi to BJP workers. The candidates of various parties and Independents, I want to thank them for their contribution to the election campaign in Varanasi, says Modi. PM also thanks media for the coverage of election campaign in Varanasi. PM Modi begins his address to party workers in Varanasi. Says, as a BJP worker, I try to fulfil the demands made of me. A month ago, when I was here on April 25, Kashi’s image impressed the whole country. All of you ordered me not to come to Varanasi for a month, and as a BJP worker, for me your order was most important. On May 19, I wanted to come to Kashi but since I had been asked not to come to Kashi, I decided to go to Kedarnath. There would have hardly been any candidate who was so carefree as I was during the polling and results because I trusted you. Amit Shah says, country’s people have blessed the PM. Says, despite the sweltering heat, people of Varanasi welcomed him and turned up fo his road show. Amit Shah talks about the development of Kashi under Narendra Modi as its MP. Says, Modi transformed Kashi in last five years while maintaining its ancient essence.” Addressing BJP workers ahead of PM Modi's speech in Varanasi, BJP chief Amit Shah thanks party workers. Amit Shah says Modi had faith in his voters. UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Narendra Modi in Varanasi as BJP workers cheer for the Prime Minister. Adityanath also lauds party workers for ensuring victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Pundit Deen Dayal Hastakala Academy where he will address the BJP workers. #WATCH Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple. pic.twitter.com/BIeoXzlwua — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to his constituency on Monday after his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Ram Mandir. In his message to Modi, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Ram ka kaam has to be done."

Earlier on Saturday, Modi had tweeted, "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me."

District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the PM Narendra Modi's visit. Surendra Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit.

Narendra Modi not only retained Varanasi, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections. In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

Varanasi Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Narendra Modi 674664 BJP 2 Shalini Yadav 195159 SP + More Details