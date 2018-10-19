India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Modi in Shirdi: PM says BJP govt has built 1.25 Crore houses in the last four years

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 19: Reiterating that his government is committed to providing house to every family in the country by 2022, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has build 1.25 Crore houses in the last four years.

    Prime Minister Modi on Friday handed over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and interacted with them in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

    Modi handing over keys to PMAY beneficiaries

    Modi handing over keys to PMAY beneficiaries

    "In its last four years of governance, the previous govt built only 25 Lakh houses. In last 4 years, the BJP-led central govt built 1.25 Crore houses," Modi said in Shirdi. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Also Read |Congress failed as opposition, disconnected with people: Modi

    Centre has build 1.25 Crore houses under PMAY, says Modi

    Centre has build 1.25 Crore houses under PMAY, says Modi

    "A permanent house makes life easy and provides enthusiasm to fight against poverty. Keeping this in mind, the govt has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022. I am happy that we have completed half the journey," he added. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    PM Modi addressing in Shirdi

    PM Modi addressing in Shirdi

    The prime minister also participateed in functions to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Sai temple trust. According to the official, Modi is also expected to perform ground breaking ceremony for some projects of the trust, including the new "darshan" queue shelter to be constructed in the Sai temple. President Ram Nath Kovind was in Shirdi earlier this month to inaugurate the centenary programme. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Shirdi Sai Baba

    Shirdi Sai Baba

    Modi said Saibaba's message of "shradha aur saburi" (faith and patience) has inspired humanity. Modi wrote this message in a visitor's book after offering prayers to Saibaba at the world famous temple town Shirdi.

    "I felt immense peace after darshan of Saibaba. His message of faith and patience is one which inspires the entire humanity," he said. The prime minister said that in Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba.

    Also Read |Gandhiji chose cleanliness over freedom: Modi

    "In today's global situations, Saibaba's mantra 'Sabka malik ek hai' (one god governs all) is important for world peace. "I bow before Saibaba's feet with the wish that all devotees of Saibaba get his blessings and achieve happiness and peace," Modi wrote in Hindi.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi shirdi maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue