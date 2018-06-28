'Some parties want to create unrest, cut off from ground reality,' says PM Modi in Maghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed opposition parties, saying some parties want "unrest" by creating doubts in the minds of the people for "political gains" but were cut off from ground reality.

PM was addressing a public rally at the 'nirvan sthal' of Sant Kabir Das after laying a 'chadar' at the mazar of the poet.

At the outset, PM said, "It is said that Sant Kabir and Guru Nanak Dev and Baba Gorakhnath took part in the spiritual discussion here. Saint Kabir has left a treasure of humanity and now we are going to benefit from it."

"We have inaugurated Sant Kabir Academy. It will have all facilities like library and classes to accommodate all studies on Kabir," said Modi in Maghar.

In an attack against opposition parties, he said, "There are some parties which do not want peace & development but unrest. They think if there will be unrest, they will be politically benefitted. Such people are cut off from their roots. They don't know the nature of this nation of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi & Baba Ambedkar."

Recalling the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, PM said, "It is the greed for power that those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency have come together today. They don't see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves and their families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invoked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's bungalow row, said, "There was a government which was more keen to hold back its bungalow. Instead of understanding Kabir and following his message of love and care, the minds of leaders today are occupied by materialistic thoughts of bungalows."

Earlier, PM laid the foundation stone for an institute named after Kabir Das to mark the 500th death anniversary of the mystic poet.

The choice of venue for the rally is an interesting one. It could act as an outreach to Kabir's followers many of them who are either Dalits and Muslims. The move is an interesting one as Modi has often being accused of being anti-Dalit and anti-minority by the opposition.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day