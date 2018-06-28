English
Modi in Maghar LIVE: PM offer 'chadar' at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow on Thursday. The PM was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow airport.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar.ANI Image

    PM will address a rally in Maghar town and lay the foundation stone for an institute named after Kabir Das to mark the 500th death anniversary of the mystic poet, in a visit affected by heavy rains.

    Modi will now fly directly to Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district from Lucknow. According to an official statement, the prime minister will offer a 'chadar' at Kabir's mazaar' in Maghar.

    The choice of venue for the rally is an interesting one. It could act as an outreach to Kabir's followers many of them who are either Dalits and Muslims. The move is an interesting one as Modi has often being accused of being anti-Dalit and anti-minority by the opposition.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Jun 28, 2018 11:55 AM

    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar.

    Jun 28, 2018 11:41 AM

    Sant Kabir Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers 'chadar' at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar

    Jun 28, 2018 11:17 AM

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul cap offered to him at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar on Tuesday

    Jun 28, 2018 11:16 AM

    Kabir Das preferred to breathe his last in Maghar despite the common belief that whoever dies there does not reach heaven.

    Jun 28, 2018 11:16 AM

    PM Modi will visit the Sant Kabir cave and lay the foundation stone for Sant Kabir Academy being set up to highlight the saint's teachings and philosophy, the statement said. During his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, the prime minister had recalled the contribution of the 15th-century poet-saint in dispelling superstition

