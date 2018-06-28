Modi in Maghar LIVE: PM offer 'chadar' at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow on Thursday. The PM was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow airport.

PM will address a rally in Maghar town and lay the foundation stone for an institute named after Kabir Das to mark the 500th death anniversary of the mystic poet, in a visit affected by heavy rains.

Modi will now fly directly to Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district from Lucknow. According to an official statement, the prime minister will offer a 'chadar' at Kabir's mazaar' in Maghar.

The choice of venue for the rally is an interesting one. It could act as an outreach to Kabir's followers many of them who are either Dalits and Muslims. The move is an interesting one as Modi has often being accused of being anti-Dalit and anti-minority by the opposition.

Stay tuned for live updates:

