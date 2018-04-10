'Bihar made Gandhiji Mahatma', says PM at Satyagraha se Swachhagraha event

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar on Tuesday, he will lay the foundation stone for various projects in the state and speak at a Swacch Bharat Abhiyan event. He was received upon arrival by Governor Satyapal Malik and CM Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a rally in Champaran, Modi said,'' 100 years ago, people from across the country came to Champaran and worked under the leadership of Gandhi ji. Today, enthusiastic youngsters are working shoulder to shoulder with cleanliness workers: PM Modi at Motihari, Bihar.''

''I am very proud that the people of Bihar have once again shown their leadership ability in this journey from Satyagraha to Swachhagraha,'' PM Modi said at Motihari.

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened and nearly 3,000 policemen have been deployed for PM Modi's Bihar visit.

Modi will also flag off a number of railway schemes. He is also likely to flag off a new bi-weekly train Humsafar Express connecting Katihar to New Delhi, launch electrification work of Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation a locomotive developed at the Electric Locomotive Factory, a collaboration between India and France, in Madhepura. A sprawling tent-city, 'Swachhagram', has been set up to accommodate 'Swachch Bharat Mission' volunteers from other states.

The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year. Mahatma Gandhi had set off on his Champaran satyagraha in 1917 in protest against atrocities on Indigo planters.

