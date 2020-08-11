YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi holds consultations with CMs of 10 states on COVID19 situation as cases cross 22.6 lakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: PM Narendra Modi held consultations with chief ministers of around 10 states on COVID19 situation. This is the eight round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on June 17.

    Modi holds consultations with CMs of 10 states on COVID19 situation as cases cross 22.6 lakh

    Today, the Prime Minister is discussing the Coronavirus situation with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation

    Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day of 53,601 cases and 871 fatalities on Tuesday taking the total number of infections to 22,68,676 and the death toll to 45,257. Of the total cases, 6,39,929 are active while a whopping 15,83,490 patients have been cured of the deadly infection.

      Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

      In terms of percentage, India has 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured cases and 1.99 per cent deaths, the government informed.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi coronavirus

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue