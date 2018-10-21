Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 75th Anniversary of Azad Hind government

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Red Fort to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the formation of the government of 'free India'. The prime minister hoisted the Tiranga and unveiled the plaque to celebrate anniversary of the Azad Hind government, inspired and headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and Indian National Army (INA) veteran RS Chhikara among others were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Modi said,''Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights&equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide & rule'. Even after so many yrs those dreams remain unfulfilled.''

''We have reached 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj.'' Modi said in Delhi.

''In last 4 yrs, several measures were taken to strengthen the defence. Best technologies were brought to the defence. This govt has strength to make big&tough decisions, it'll continue. Be it surgical strike or making the files of Netaji public, decision was taken by our govt,'' he also said.

Modi earlier took to Twitter to inform that he will honour Netaji on the occasion for his invaluable contribution to the country's struggle for Independence.

Tomorrow morning, I will be hoisting the Tricolour at the Red Fort. Here is the reason. pic.twitter.com/sur0GXh370 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2018

Traditionally, the country's Prime Minister hoists the flag at the historic fort on Independence Day every year on August 15.

Netaji's grand-nephew and BJP West Bengal vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose and the chairman of SNSMT Suparno Satpathy had earlier requested the PM to inaugurate the Azad Hind Museum at the Red Fort on October 21 and hoist the Tricolour to commemorate the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a museum dedicated to the Azad Hind Fauj or the INA.

Founded on October 21, 1943, the Azad Hind government was inspired by the ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose.