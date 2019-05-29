  • search
    Modi, Hema Malini and Rajnath skip Yogi's meeting for newly elected BJP MPs in UP

    Lucknow, May 29: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi, Lucknow MP and former union minister Rajnath Singh and Mathura MP Hema Malini gave the meeting organised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the newly elected MPs of the party a miss. The meeting was held at Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday, after the BJP's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The chief minister also hosted lunch for them. Among the MPs who attended the meeting were Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi, and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, who wrested the Gorakhpur seat from the opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).

    Addressing the meeting, which was also attended by state in-charge J P Nadda and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Adityanath congratulated the MPs for their success.

    "Rising above candidate and party considerations, people this time came forward aggressively to elect the PM and this was seen all through the electioneering. It is because of this that the BJP won 303 seats on its own across the country; 64 of these are from Uttar Pradesh alone," Yogi said.

    Adityanath said the meeting was a formal introduction for the newly elected representatives who would henceforth be moving to Delhi for the swearing-in and the parliament session.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 19:43 [IST]
