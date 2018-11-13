Modi has lost some of his best men to untimely deaths

Gopinath Munde

The BJP heavyweight from Maharashtra, Union Minister of Rural Development, Gopinath Munde died in a road accident in Delhi on the morning of June 3, 2014. He was 64 years old. The accident happened at 6:30 am when he was on his way to Indira Gandhi International airport to fly to Mumbai. His car was hit by another vehicle at Prithviraj road-Tughlak road.

Anil Madhav Dave

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave died of a cardiac arrest in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on May 18, 2017. For many, the news was broken by a series of heartfelt tweets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dave, 60, was born at Barnagar village in Ujjain and went to school in Gujarat, before taking a Master's degree in Commerce and Rural Development in Indore. Dave was unmarried.

Ananth Kumar

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ananth Kumar passed away in Bengaluru. Besides Parliamentary Affairs, Ananth Kumar handled the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.The union minister was suffering from cancer. He had returned last month after undergoing treatment at a cancer institute in US' New York city. He survived by wife and two daughters.

Alwar Mahant Chandnath

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in New Delhi on September 17 last year. He was 61. In February this year, BJP's hardline Hindutva face - its MP from Kairana Hukum Singh, died of respiratory problems.