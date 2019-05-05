  • search
    'Modi has crossed all limits of decency', says Chidambaram on 'Bhrashtachari No. 1' remark

    New Delhi, May 05: Hitting back at PM Modi for referring to his 'Bhrashtachari No. 1′ remark aimed at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed all limits of decency.

    Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader on Sunday said, "Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man (Rajiv Gandhi) who died in 1991."

    Modi has crossed all limits of decency, says Chidambaram on ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1’ remark
    Reminding PM Modi of a Delhi High Court order, Chidambaram said, "Does Modi read anything at all? Does he know that the charge against Mr Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the High Court, Delhi as "completely baseless?".

    On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Modi had accused the Congress of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image. Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)'."

    The prime minister was referring to the Bofors scam in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
