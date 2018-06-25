Modi to hard-sell govt works to businessmen today

Mumbai, Jun 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will apprise the industry captains of the works being done by his administration and seek their inputs to increase investments, a senior government official said today.

"We are making a presentation to them about the work of the government. We will hear from the industry on what we could do better to promote investments in agriculture, innovation and research and development," the official said.

The meeting is likely to be held at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, late tomorrow afternoon, a state government source said.

The government is seeking "more engagement" with the corporates to understand how they and government can work together to ensure that the fruits of development reach all sections of society.

However, who all will be attending the meeting in the financial capital, which has headquarters of a slew of storeyed names of India Inc, was not immediately known. Modi's Mumbai itinerary will start with his address to the inaugural function at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank annual meeting being held here in the morning and then address a BJP function.

PTI

