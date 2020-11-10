Those who didn’t spare fodder, how will they provide jobs: Yogi takes jibe at RJD

Modi hai toh mumkin hai, says Yogi Adityanath on BJP's performance in by-polls

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Lucknow, Nov 10: Lauding the BJP team Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday has praised country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that under the PM's guidance the saffron party has performed exceptionally well in the Bihar elections and the by-polls across India.

Adityanath also thanked party workers for BJP's win in 6 out of 7 assembly seats.

The 10 states that went to by-polls last week include Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP not only swept Karnataka by-polls but also secured a historic win over TRS in Telangana's Dubbak.

Not just in Bihar, BJP put up a stellar show in the by-polls as well

Besides, BJP won two Assembly seats in Manipur - Singhat and Wangoi and is leading in two constituencies - Wangjing Tentha and Saitu while an Independent candidate Y Antas Khan bagged one seat - Lilong.

Also, the party has won three seats in Gujarat and is leading on five out of the total eight assembly seats.

The saffron party won two seats in Karnataka bypolls.

Congress has won the Haryana while BJP has won Telangana's only seat. In Nagaland, an Independent candidate was leading in both seats. Biju Janata Dal is ahead in both seats in Odisha while in Jharkhand, both BJP and Congress are leading in one seat each.