  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi govt’s firm measures saved India from the worst says BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: The BJP on Sunday said "proactive and firm" measures taken by the Modi government have "saved" India from the "worst" of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Modi govt’s firm measures saved India from the worst says BJP

    The party said while India crossed 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 101 days, smaller countries like the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and the US took 40-65 days to report the same figure.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

    Citing official numbers, the BJP also tweeted that the recovery rate of patients in India is much higher than other countries with more than 60,000 cases.

    "India has taken 101 days to cross 60K COVID cases whereas smaller countries like UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and US had taken 40-65 days to report the same figures.

    "India's proactive and firm measures taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have saved us from the worst!" it said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X