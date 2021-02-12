Action will be taken if social media is misused to spread fake news and violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Modi govt works for needy, not for damaads: Sitharaman in RS

New Delhi, Feb 12: In a scathing attack at the Congress, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Modi government is working for the poor and the middle class, not for some 'daamads' (sons-in-law).

"'Damaad', I don't think is the trademark of Indian National Congress. Damaad har ghar mein hota hai. Magar Damaad Indian National Congress mein ek specialised naam hai [Every house has a son-in-law but in the Congress, 'damaad' is a specialised name]," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She also stressed that a "false narrative" is being created by the Opposition against the government that it works for "crony capitalists".

"It has now become a sort of habit for some people in the Opposition to constantly allege. In spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse, saying that this government works only for cronies," Nirmala Sitharaman said during her reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In her reply to the Budget discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the Union Budget 2020-21 presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went on to highlight a number of initiatives taken by the Centre in the recent past.

"It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free food grains, free cooking gas was provided to 80 million people and cash was directly given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," she said.

Training guns at the Opposition parties, the Finance Minister said that it has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what the government is doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country.

"We all know the performance and works done under the UPA government. Funds were allocated, but actual spending was much less. When Modi ji came, he removed all loopholes. Now we increased the actual spending. Our expenditure was maximum last year," she said.