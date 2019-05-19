Modi govt will return to power with majority: Sumitra Mahajan

New Delhi, May 19: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on May 19 said the Narendra Modi government would return to power with absolute majority for the second time.

Mahajan, who represented the Indore Lok Sabha constituency for eight consecutive times since 1989, was talking to reporters after casting her vote at a polling booth in Old Palasia.

"There is an encouraging atmosphere for the BJP in the country. I have full faith that the Modi government will once again form the government with full majority," Mahajan (76), popularly known as 'Tai' (elder sister in Marathi), said.

Mahajan, who has the distinction of being one of the longest-serving women members of Parliament (MPs), was not in the fray this time as she crossed her party's 75-year age bar to fight elections.

She had last month opted out of contesting the general elections saying she had freed the party to make its choice. She had, however, maintained that she would continue to work for the BJP and campaign for it.

Thereafter, the saffron party had pitted Shankar Lalwani (57) against Congress candidate Pankaj Sanghvi (58).

Accompanied by Lalwani, Mahajan further told reporters, "My role has changed this time, but I am still in the fray. I am standing beside Lalwani."

"I am not a candidate this time, but that does not matter. BJP is contesting the election. The question 'who is contesting on the BJP ticket?' is not important. The question is about democracy. I have always voted for my country and democracy," she said.

When asked about the results of the Indore seat, she said whoever the voters choose as their representative, will be handed over the "key" of the constituency.