Modi govt using 'Surgical Strikes' for votes: Congress

Amid renewed debate on 2016's Surgical Strikes by the Indian Army across the LoC, the Congress on Thursday (June 28) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was trying to use the valour of the armed forces for political gains.

Nearly one and half years after the strike, the video of the surgical strikes has emerged. The video shows the Indian Army commandos demolishing terror launch pads. Video clips were broadcast on several news channels on Wednesday night.

The clips show terrorists being killed and also bunkers being destroyed. The clips were taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Thermal Imaging cameras which were used by the Army to monitor the operation.

"The ruling party will have to remember that they cannot make the sacrifice of the Army a tool to garner votes for them. It is the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and it is Modi ji who was glorified..Modi govt is exploiting the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' and trying to win votes through Surgical Strike. Nation wants to ask them did Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh boast of the success of Army operations during their tenure, just like them?" Congress party's Randeep Surjewala told the media today.

[Video evidence of surgical strikes emerge]

In response to the attack on Uri military base attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016.

