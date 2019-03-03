Modi govt hiding failures behind terror attacks: Mayawati

  • search
    Lucknow, Mar 03: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of trying to cover up their failures by using the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The country is worried about the terror attacks happening in Jammu and Kashmir for the last few days. It is not hidden from the people how BJP and especially PM Modi are trying to hide their failures in the garb of what is happening there," she said while addressing party workers in Lucknow.

    BSP supremo Mayawati

    The BSP supremo had earlier slammed the Prime Minister for holding an interaction with BJP workers amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

    "At a time when India is facing hostility of war, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments," she had said.

    "Our party strongly condemns the Pulwama terror attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. We appeal to the central government to find a lasting solution to this problem."

    Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's holy dip in the Ganga river will wash away his sins of "poll promises, treachery and other wrong doings".

    Mayawati's BSP has formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party to take on the BJP. While the SP will contest 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BSP will be contesting on 38 seats.

