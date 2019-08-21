  • search
    Modi govt using ED, CBI to character assassinate Chidambaram: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media to "character assassinate" former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI and sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," Gandhi tweeted.

    The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.

    ED issues LOC against Chidambaram to restrict his movement across land, air, seaports

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh look out circular against the former Union minister.

    They said the alert notice against the Congress leader, whose anticipatory bail was cancelled on Tuesday, has been sent to all land, air and seaports and law enforcement agencies at these facilities.

    It says the ED should be alerted in case the person is found on their premises.

    It also asks them to not allow the Congress leader to cross the Indian border without the permission of the ED.

    The officials said this is a preventive measure exercised by the agency as Chidambaram's whereabouts are not known at present and he is required by them to take the probe forward in the INX Media case, being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

