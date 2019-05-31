Modi govt to hold its first Cabinet meet today

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 31: The newly inducted Narendra Modi government will hold its first Cabinet meeting on Friday. As of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided.

Modi took oath Thursday night along with 57 MPs who will be part of his Council of Ministers after a spectacular victory in the national election a week ago.

Besides 24 Cabinet ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal, nine were sworn in as Minister of State with Independent charge and another 24 as Minister of State.

One-third of the total ministers in the Cabinet are first-timers, including BJP president Amit Shah and former Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Two former Chief Ministers - Ramesh Pokhriyal from Uttarakhand and Arjun Munda from Jharkhand - have taken oath as Union ministers for the first time.

This will be the first innings for six Cabinet ministers and 13 Ministers of State. BJP's Prahlad Joshi and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant will also become Union ministers for the first time.

The new Modi Government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from Uttar Pradesh, followed by seven from Maharashtra, six from Bihar and four from Madhya Pradesh.

It also has three ministers each from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka followed by two each from West Bengal and Odisha. Portfolios for the new ministers have not been announced yet.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive haul of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.