  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi govt sends Rs 102 cr bill to Kerala for using IAF to rescue people during flood

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The Centre has forwarded a bill of Rs 102 crore to the Kerala government for the use of Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters for flood relief operations in the state, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

    Modi govt sends Rs 102 cr bill to Kerala for using IAF to rescue people during flood

    Responding to a written question, Subhash Bhamre said that the Air Force planes carried out 517 sorties, airlifted 3,787 people and 1,350 tonnes of cargo. While 634 sorties of helicopters, airlifted 584 people and 247-ton goods during the Kerala floods.

    The Minister added that the Army and the Navy are also preparing their bills and details of expenditure for assistance during last year floods in Kerala. In August 2018, Kerala really had a bad time as it witnessed heavy rains and water lodgings caused floods in several parts of Kerala, which resulted in a big number of deaths and loss of public and private property.

    Subhash Bhamre said that the bills were prepared following the proper procedure and forwarded to the state Kerala government after the nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for reimbursement. He added that the Defence assistance to the civil administration is extended following the Instructions on aid to civil authority by the armed forces, 1970 act, wherein the recovery of expenditure incurred by the forces in rendering such aid is specified.

    Read more about:

    kerala kerala floods iaf helicopters subhash bhamre

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue