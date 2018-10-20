Modi govt schemes ushering India into new age

New Delhi, Oct 20: The BJP government at Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes and taken many initiatives to ensuring good governance, whoch was one of the key promises made in 2014. Weather it is Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna or the Ujala scheme, the progress looks promising. The government has used the online media effectively to communicate about its shemes to the public. The emphasis on digital India seems to be paying dividends as cash transactions, atleast in the urban areas, has come down.

Indian Railways now offers free public WiFi service at more than 700 stations across India and it covers around 8 million people every month. The service is being offered in collaboration with tech giant Google.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government's Digital India push has brought about a significant change in the way financial transactions happen in the country. The cash transactions have come down and this has paved way for a range of new modes of payments.

The emphasis on digital transactions, which the government is promoting with great enthusiasm, will allow the government to monitor money flow and nab those evading the taxes. The logic is simple, more the number of people in tax bracket, more money the government will have to spend on welfare schemes.

Launched under Modi government's flagship 'Digital India' campaign, DigiLocker is a digital locker service that enables users to store their certain official documents on the cloud. Available for the Indian citizens, the cloud-based platform allows 10MB of free space to store documents issued by government agencies and minimise the usage of physical documents. The users can easily upload and share the documents with any registered agency or department.

UMANG or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance is an app launched by the Government of India to provide access to various government services at one place. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, UMANG app is a common platform for various government services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.