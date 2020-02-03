Modi govt has failed 'miserably' to create jobs, says Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the issue of unemployment, saying it has "failed miserably" to generate jobs for the youth of the country.

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be afraid of answering questions raised by him on behalf of the youth, to whom the government is answerable.

"Finance Minister, don't be scared of my questions. I am asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, to answer whom is your responsibility," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2020

'Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at PM Modi on economy

"The youth of the country want employment and your government has failed miserably to provide them the same," he said. The Congress leader used the hashtag "JawaabDoMantriJi" to put across his point.