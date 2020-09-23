YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the "web of relationships" that the Congress had built with countries over decades.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Attacking the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a report in The Economist titled 'As Bangladesh’s relations with India weaken, ties with China strengthen'.

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul return from abroad after her medical check-up

    "Mr Modi has destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress built and nurtured over several decades," Gandhi alleged.

    "Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous," the former Congress chief added. The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's foreign policy, alleging that ties with neighbours have been weakened.

    The government has denied the charge and said India's ties have deepened with several countries and its position has strengthened globally.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X